The inferred resource at the site is 3.65m ounces of gold, which by itself is comfortable enough to justify development, Pardey says. Bankan has the potential to become a Tier One mine which can remain in production for between 15 and 20 years, adds Pardey, a former CEO of Egyptian gold mine operator Centamin. “This resource is only going to continue to grow.”

Predictive Discovery, which trades on the Australian stock exchange, in May raised A$55m in an oversubscribed placement which drew support from institutions. Among the investors is Blackrock, which at the end of May reported a stake of seven per cent.