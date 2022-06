177. This is the number of votes that separated Rachel Kéké from her losing opponent, Emmanuel Macron’s former sports minister Roxana Maracineanu, in Sunday’s second round of legislative elections. In a duel between David and Goliath, the outsider finally won in the 7th constituency of Val-de-Marne, with 50.3% of the vote. A few days before the election, we spoke to this Franco-Ivorian woman who, at 48, wears many hats*.