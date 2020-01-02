The ICC has loosened tyranny’s grip on humanity in our own time

review and support

The International Criminal Court may not be perfect, but it has served to loosen tyranny’s grip on humanity in our own time

In the affairs of the International Criminal Court there is a welcome din around review for better delivery of its mandate. It is a good thing for every human institution – especially so for judicial systems, as none in the world has ever escaped stakeholders’ clamours to do better.

In some international institutions, reviews are done every five years. It has not been done once at the ICC in all of its 17 years.

Review is long overdue – not only for the Court itself, but also for the Assembly of States Parties that was established to fund and support the Court.

In the current climate of open disdain to the multi-lateral international order, the leadership of powerful countries – notably and dishearteningly the United States – have directed strident hostility at the ICC. It is not a welcome development.

Against that background, there is real danger that some supporters of the Court may succumb unwittingly to wearying anxiety about the Court – allowing them to see little else but negativity all around.

Actions and decisions of the Court’s officials – though wholly legal and ordinary in a court of law – become crisis tropes to those who find them politically unpalatable.

I urge calm. The sky is not caving in on the ICC. The blanket of negativity can only smother confidence in both the Court itself and in those who need to find hope and consolation in its existence.

Daily newsletter: join our 100 000 subscribers! Each day, get the essential: 5 things you need to know Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

There is much reason for positivity, in spite of the imperfections that are in the very nature of the project.

With 123 member states from all corners of the globe, the ICC edifies the organised world’s stance against impunity for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and aggression.

The Court’s trials have spotlighted sexual violence during war, abuse of children as soldiers, persecution of populations on grounds of ethnicity, and countless other heinous crimes that come in the form of intentional attacks on civilian populations.

With the associated mandate of the Trust Fund for Victims, ICC’s work has afforded tangible reparation to victims.

Above all, the ICC has sent a clear message that misanthropes, who abuse power while inflicting extreme agony on innocent victims, will be haunted by questions of accountability, eventually to be answered before an international court of law, when national courts prove unable or unwilling to ask them genuinely.

The ICC Prosecutor has indicted warlords and heads of state (incumbent and former), required to answer charges of serious abuses in the manner of gross human rights violations.

Indeed, the ICC’s existence and work exert pressure against rampant, malignant power.

That explains much of the strident hostility that it has endured. So, too, the paradox of reluctance to vacate political office, in the hope that a notion of inviolable immunity would defer accountability before the Court.

But earlier this year, the Court’s appellate chamber clarified that no such immunity exists even for heads of state in cases falling within the Court’s jurisdiction. It all speaks to the ICC’s clear deterrent effect.

Deterrence results from the risk of robust prosecution before an independent court of law. One clear example has been the Court’s effect in helping to reduce election violence in several African countries.

The ICC’s deterrence also holds a potential for economic development in countries that come within its jurisdiction.

This is because it exerts the needed pressure against armed conflicts and oppression – all of which are conducts that destroy or retard economies; propelling brain-drainage and migration flows to countries that are not ready, able or willing to take in migrants in all their numbers – besides the enormous human suffering that they cause.

Alexander Hamilton once described the judiciary as the weakest branch of the government. This weakness acquires added dimension by the notorious imperfections of international law, chief amongst which stems from unavoidable dependence on States for its implementation, even for basic functions.

In the dawn of the modern international order in 1945, Justice Robert H Jackson accurately captured this weakness of international law. But, he stressed more its indispensability to ‘a world that plans to live in peace.’

This storied weakness is an acute experience for the ICC, even in the hands of its States Parties, at whose mercy the Court remains for the execution of critical functions, including arrest and surrender of suspects.

The ICC also anchors the indispensability of international law in a world that values peace and human security.

As it personifies the imperfections of international law, it remains a mechanism of great value to humanity – not least because it has truly served to loosen tyranny’s grip on humanity in our own time, as someone so aptly put it.

Until we have devised a better mechanism to replace it, it is imperative that we must all support it.