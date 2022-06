In the end, it was a Californian jewel that caught the eye of Tidjane Thiam and his partners in Freedom Acquisition I Corp, which has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since February 2021.

The former CEO of Credit Suisse plans to use his $345 million (nearly €328m) special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to merge with HLI. The deal would bring the combined company’s value to nearly $1bn, according to a statement released by both entities.