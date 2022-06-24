Why Gabon and Togo asked to join the Commonwealth

Return of the Sheiks: What next for Somalia and the United Arab Emirates?
Somalia's President Hassan Sheik Mohamud return to office after five years out of power has shaken up Somali politics and geopolitics of the ... Horn. But, Hassan is not the only one making a return to Mogadishu. After withdrawing aid and military cooperation in 2018, the United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) – backed by Saudi Arabia – has slowly been mending ties with Mogadishu. What will this mean for Somalia? And what are the implications for the Horn?