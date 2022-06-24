new build

Why Gabon and Togo asked to join the Commonwealth

By Georges Dougueli
Posted on Friday, 24 June 2022 08:51

Flags representing Commonwealth countries outside the Kigali Convention Centre, which is hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, June 20-25, 2022. © JEAN BIZIMANA/REUTERS

Gabon and Togo will be officially admitted to the organisation on 24 June, a move with potential economic benefits for both countries.

At first glance, Togo and Gabon do not have much in common with the Commonwealth, an organisation which already has 54 members and was initially intended to bring together countries that have pledged allegiance to the British crown. On Friday 24 June, however, these two historically French-speaking countries will officially join the group at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), held this year in Rwanda, which joined in 2009.

