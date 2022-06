At the end of Afreximbank’s Annual Meetings, which took place from 15-18 June in Cairo, several strategic partnerships were signed. At a time when Africa must demonstrate its resilience in the face of the global economic situation, the operative nature of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was at the heart of the discussions. Here is a look at the highlights of these four days.

$35 million for AEE Power