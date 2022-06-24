Spaces for opportunity

Ousmane Diagana (World Bank): “We do not discourage all subsidies”

By Joël Té-Léssia Assoko, Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Friday, 24 June 2022 13:44

Ousmane Diagana is the World Bank's vice-president for West and Central Africa since 1 July 2020. (rights reserved)

Ousmane Diagana, the West and Central Africa vice-president of the World Bank explains the Bretton Woods institution's positioning and priorities on the continent. In this long interview, he pushes back against the familiar critique of rigidity and economic orthodoxy.

Ousmane Diagana was in Paris before heading to Germany for discussions of the Sahel Alliance, which brings together more than 15 bilateral and multilateral development institutions. He was interviewed at the World Bank’s offices in Paris. The Mauritanian-born executive has been in charge of World Bank operations in 22 countries in West and Central Africa since July 2020, overseeing a portfolio of projects worth more than $38bn dollars.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business