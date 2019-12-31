Qatar: Nicolas Sarkozy, Samuel Eto’o… Al Thani’s ambassadors

Cameroon: No talks with independence leaders until after February polls
The Cameroonian government does not intend to participate in talks with the Ambazonians until local elections have been held.
By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 10:55
The Emir of Qatar has launched a charm offensive in Africa, a continent where Qatar wants to boost investments.
After relying on Moroccans for a long time, he is now counting on several influential personalities to open the doors of the continent to him.
The former French Head of State represents Qatar’s interests within Accor. Since 2017, he has chaired the hotel group’s “international strategy” committee in charge of investments. Is close to Sheikh Hamad Ben Khalifa Al Thani, the Emir’s father.
Chairperson of the AU Commission. A key link in the diplomatic strategy of the Qataris, who consult him for the resolution of crises arising in the Arab countries of the continent. Regularly stays in Doha, where he holds numerous working sessions with the authorities.
Former President of the AfDB. Now holding a board position with the investment bank SouthBridge Partners. Was recommended to the Emir by Rwandan president Paul Kagame. Advises the Qataris on the creation of the Strategic Investment Fund for Africa, planned for 2020.
Ambassador for the 2022 Football World Cup to be held in Qatar, the former Cameroonian international is touring African presidential palaces. Settled in Doha. Played a role in the commercial partnership linking Rwanda to the French football club PSG, owned by the Emir.
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique
The article continues below
Côte d'Ivoire’s presidential candidate, Guillaume Soro cancelled his trip to Abidjan on Monday after prosecutors issued an international warrant for his arrest. Soro is accused of attempting to undermine the authority of the state, and misappropriation of public funds.
Former head of Angola’s $5bn sovereign wealth fund, José “Zénu” Filomeno dos Santos has been on trial since December 9. The eldest son of the former president, dos Santos is accused of embezzling $1.5bn of public money during his tenure (2013-2017).
