Qatar: Nicolas Sarkozy, Samuel Eto’o… Al Thani’s ambassadors

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 10:55

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, in Kuwait City on 5 December 2017. © Jon Gambrell/AP/SIPA

The Emir of Qatar has launched a charm offensive in Africa, a continent where Qatar wants to boost investments.

After relying on Moroccans for a long time, he is now counting on several influential personalities to open the doors of the continent to him.

– Nicolas Sarkozy

Nicolas Sarkozy, former President of the French Republic. HAMILTON/REA

The former French Head of State represents Qatar’s interests within Accor. Since 2017, he has chaired the hotel group’s “international strategy” committee in charge of investments. Is close to Sheikh Hamad Ben Khalifa Al Thani, the Emir’s father.

– Moussa Faki Mahamat

Moussa Faki Mahamat (Chad), former Prime Minister from 2003 to 2005, has been Chairperson of the African Union Commission since 2017. © Vincent Fournier/JA

Chairperson of the AU Commission. A key link in the diplomatic strategy of the Qataris, who consult him for the resolution of crises arising in the Arab countries of the continent. Regularly stays in Doha, where he holds numerous working sessions with the authorities.

– Donald Kaberuka

Donald Kaberuka, former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), in 2016. © Vincent Fournier/JA

Former President of the AfDB. Now holding a board position with the investment bank SouthBridge Partners. Was recommended to the Emir by Rwandan president Paul Kagame. Advises the Qataris on the creation of the Strategic Investment Fund for Africa, planned for 2020.

– Samuel Eto’o

Samuel Eto’o, 21 September 2015, in Monaco. Lionel Cironneau/AP/SIPA

Ambassador for the 2022 Football World Cup to be held in Qatar, the former Cameroonian international is touring African presidential palaces. Settled in Doha. Played a role in the commercial partnership linking Rwanda to the French football club PSG, owned by the Emir.

This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique

