Qatar: Nicolas Sarkozy, Samuel Eto’o… Al Thani’s ambassadors

The Emir of Qatar has launched a charm offensive in Africa, a continent where Qatar wants to boost investments.

After relying on Moroccans for a long time, he is now counting on several influential personalities to open the doors of the continent to him.

– Nicolas Sarkozy

The former French Head of State represents Qatar’s interests within Accor. Since 2017, he has chaired the hotel group’s “international strategy” committee in charge of investments. Is close to Sheikh Hamad Ben Khalifa Al Thani, the Emir’s father.

– Moussa Faki Mahamat

Chairperson of the AU Commission. A key link in the diplomatic strategy of the Qataris, who consult him for the resolution of crises arising in the Arab countries of the continent. Regularly stays in Doha, where he holds numerous working sessions with the authorities.

– Donald Kaberuka

Former President of the AfDB. Now holding a board position with the investment bank SouthBridge Partners. Was recommended to the Emir by Rwandan president Paul Kagame. Advises the Qataris on the creation of the Strategic Investment Fund for Africa, planned for 2020.

– Samuel Eto’o

Ambassador for the 2022 Football World Cup to be held in Qatar, the former Cameroonian international is touring African presidential palaces. Settled in Doha. Played a role in the commercial partnership linking Rwanda to the French football club PSG, owned by the Emir.

This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique