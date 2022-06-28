In recent years many African countries have sought the return of cultural artefacts from former colonial powers, but the debate should go beyond just a question of ethical ownership.
Bringing African art home: Beyond a matter of ownership
From the Rosetta Stone to Magdala’s Ethiopian Treasures, the Parthenon’s Marbles to the Bust of Nefertiti, there is an endless list of artefacts that can be argued were illegally or unethically taken and put on display around the world far from the cultures that originated the works.