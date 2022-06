In the report, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo – who chaired the inquiry – says Ramaphosa claimed in his testimony before the commission in April and August last year that “he would have been dismissed [as Zuma’s deputy] if he had been more confrontational”, but “he did not give any evidence as to why he believed this was the case”.

Ramaphosa told the commission that the balance of forces within the governing ANC meant that resistance inside the party was better than resigning to try to oppose the corruption from a marginal position.