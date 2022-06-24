DRC seeks US help with Rwanda and the M23 rebels

President Felix Tshisekedi’s government has launched a multi-pronged strategy to get the US congress and Joe Biden administration to help push back against its neighbour’s alleged meddling in eastern Congo, according to public documents and interviews with key players.

Efforts include building the case for the US to designate the Mouvement du 23 Mars (M23) insurgency as a terrorist group, asking the state department to investigate Rwanda’s alleged support for the group and pressing the US to improve its diplomatic presence in the region.