Big Brother

DRC seeks US help with Rwanda and the M23 rebels

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Friday, 24 June 2022 20:29

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi, in September 2019
Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi, in September 2019. © Village Urugwiro

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is turning to Washington for help in its escalating conflict with neighbouring Rwanda.

President Felix Tshisekedi’s government has launched a multi-pronged strategy to get the US congress and Joe Biden administration to help push back against its neighbour’s alleged meddling in eastern Congo, according to public documents and interviews with key players.

Efforts include building the case for the US to designate the Mouvement du 23 Mars (M23) insurgency as a terrorist group, asking the state department to investigate Rwanda’s alleged support for the group and pressing the US to improve its diplomatic presence in the region.

