DRC seeks US help with Rwanda and the M23 rebels

South Africa: Five African documentaries to watch at the Encounters International Festival
The Encounters South African International Documentary Festival returns to theatres for the first time in two years, with in-person screenings ... taking place across venues in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Perhaps the most prestigious festival on the continent for documentary films, the 24th edition of Encounters offers a whopping 53 titles – shorts and features inclusive. It runs from 23 June to 3 July 2022.