lone ranger

Sahel: What’s the secret to Niger’s security resilience?

Seidik Abba
By Seidik Abba

Journalist, author, and political analyst on African news

Posted on Thursday, 30 June 2022 14:29

Nigerien Armed Forces (FAN) on patrol near Ouallam, in the Tillabéri region, July 6, 2021. ©Media Coulibaly/REUTERS

Faced with a jihadist threat on all its borders, Niger has so far managed to prevent terrorist groups from settling in its territory. How and through what means? Here’s our analysis.

“Consolidate and move ahead”: Mohamed Bazoum’s campaign slogan has found its incarnation in the approach to Niger’s security and the fight against terrorism. When he took over from his predecessor Mahamadou Issoufou on 2 April 2021, the Nigerien president inherited a country that has shown surprising resilience in the face of exceptional threats in the Sahel.

READ MORE Niger: Bazoum to be sworn in as president just after ‘attempted coup’

Of all its immediate neighbours, indeed of all the Sahelian states, Niger is the only one that has to deal with pervasive insecurity on three borders: in the south-east with Nigeria (Boko Haram), the north-west with Burkina and Mali (jihadist groups) and in the north with Libya (Islamic State and the collapse of the Libyan state).

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Opinion