Uganda: Minister Oryem claims Kampala not backing any side in Rwanda-DRC dispute

Tweets by Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, a presidential son and commander of Uganda’s land forces, indicated that Uganda might side with Rwanda. His father, President Yoweri Museveni, backed Rwanda during Nairobi talks on 20 June on the formation of a regional force that will be deployed in eastern DRC.
This has left Kinshasa wondering if Kampala should be trusted.
Another true Muchwezi, H.E. @KagutaMuseveni entering our brotherly country Rwanda and received by thousands. I have always told you people that Uganda and Rwanda are one country! Longlive Presidents @KagutaMuseveni and @PaulKagame! pic.twitter.com/hdRA1k1my0
