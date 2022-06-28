only interests

Uganda: Minister Oryem claims Kampala not backing any side in Rwanda-DRC dispute

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 10:29

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni speaks during an interview at his farm in Kisozi settlement of Gomba district, in the Central Region of Uganda, January 16, 2022. Picture taken January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Uganda’s rapprochement with Rwanda is continuing at a time when the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) diplomatic spat with Rwanda over the Mouvement du 23 Mars (M23) rebels continues unabated. Uganda’s state minister for foreign affairs, Okello Oryem tells The Africa Report that Kampala is taking a neutral position, but sees Rwanda as a closer ally than the DRC. 

Tweets by Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, a presidential son and commander of Uganda’s land forces, indicated that Uganda might side with Rwanda. His father, President Yoweri Museveni, backed Rwanda during Nairobi talks on 20 June on the formation of a regional force that will be deployed in eastern DRC.

This has left Kinshasa wondering if Kampala should be trusted.

