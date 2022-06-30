hard starboard

Cyrille Bolloré’s new African agenda

By Julien Clémençot
Posted on Thursday, 30 June 2022 14:05

Cyrille Bolloré
Cyrille Bolloré during the general meeting of the Bolloré Group's shareholders, which saw him succeed his father at the head of the holding company, in Paris, France, 15 April 2019. ©ROMUALD MEIGNEUX/SIPA

The sale of Bolloré's port activities marks the assumption of power by Vincent Bolloré's son, who is focusing his efforts on entertainment and communication while opening up to agriculture. An overview of the French CEO’s new agenda in Africa.

For many in Dakar, Abidjan or Yaoundé, the sale by Bolloré of its logistics and port activities on the continent to Switzerland’s Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) felt like the end of an era… and era when Africa still held an important place within the French group.

The agreement took several governments by surprise, for even though they suspected negotiations were underway, they did not appreciate being presented with a fait accompli. The company that had been a historic partner of some forty countries had seemingly just turned its back on them.

Reassuring heads of state

