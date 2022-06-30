Cyrille Bolloré’s new African agenda

For many in Dakar, Abidjan or Yaoundé, the sale by Bolloré of its logistics and port activities on the continent to Switzerland’s Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) felt like the end of an era… and era when Africa still held an important place within the French group.

The agreement took several governments by surprise, for even though they suspected negotiations were underway, they did not appreciate being presented with a fait accompli. The company that had been a historic partner of some forty countries had seemingly just turned its back on them.

Reassuring heads of state