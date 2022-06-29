to the skies

Airline industry: Emirates capitalises on Dubai hub, Africa remains strategic

By Nelly Fualdes
Posted on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 15:12

Aeroplanes from EL AL, Singapore Airlines, Croatia Airlines and Emirates lined up at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris. ©Laurent GRANDGUILLOT/REA.

Growing demand on the continent and the decline of South African Airways are opening new opportunities for the Gulf carrier, which has restored its entire pre-Covid-19 African network.

With a strong rebound in demand for 2021-2022, African routes fully reopened since February, and an ambition to accelerate operations on the continent, Badr Abbas, Emirates senior vice-president in charge of Africa’s commercial operations, is both positive and on the offensive.

“Africa accounted for 8% of our 2021-2022 revenues [$18.1bn, according to results published in early May], despite the extension of restrictions in key markets such as South Africa, and we expect this [revenue] to increase this year, with the lifting of these restrictions,” he told us at the end of May.

Connecting ‘Africa to the rest of the world’

