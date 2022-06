The company aims to raise $20m this year and is exploring debt and grant funding options, Njuguna says in Nairobi. AFEX started Kenyan operations in June after a pilot phase.

African countries face the prospect of rapidly increasing food prices as the Russia-Ukraine war triggers a global shock. A report from the World Food Programme (WFP) in June says that blockades in the Black Sea region and restrictions on trade mean that the average monthly price of a local food basket in east African countries in May reached $17 per head across eastern African countries, up 18% since January.