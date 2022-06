Tourism Business Council South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says Comair’s grounding will wipe out 40% of domestic air capacity. Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has described the airline’s demise as “unfortunate” and says Comair’s closure “will have a negative impact on tourism in the country”.

However, aviation economist Joachim Vermooten tells The Africa Report that other carriers in South Africa can learn valuable lessons from Comair about balancing operation capacity – number of seats and flights – closer to market demand levels.