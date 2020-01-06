Unpacking West Africa’s transition to the Eco

Nigeria’s musical moment
Davido, D’banj, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage… Nigerian musicians are global stars. But behind the VIP-studded after-parties, and signings with major labels, is the 100% Naija ecosystem that got them there.
By Alain Faujas
Posted on Monday, 6 January 2020 13:22
The UEMOA states are throwing off the shackles of French colonialism by adopting a new currency, the Eco. Coordinating this with the wider ECOWAS grouping could prove complicated, however. What happens next?
It’s finally happening. Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a joint press conference on 21 December in Abidjan to announce that the CFA franc would be replaced by the Eco from the middle of 2020. For the transition to be a success it must avoid any mistrust around the new currency.
Conditions appear to be ripe for the initial phase of the Eco’s introduction to go smoothly. Reserves at the Central Bank of West African States’ (BCEAO) are at an appropriate level and Côte d’Ivoire, the powerhouse of the UEMOA, is doing well.
Essentially, nothing will have changed, except – once again for symbolic reasons – to sever ties with the former colonial power of France the BCEAO’s reserves will be transferred to at least one European central bank in the form of securities. The bulk of the UEMOA’s monetary reserves is in euros. Some reserves may also be transferred to the Switzerland-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS).
The CFA franc is pegged to the euro. With the exchange rate remaining unchanged for the time being, Eco banknotes will be issued in such a way that they will gradually replace CFA franc banknotes of the same denomination.
After this stage, things will get difficult. Although it has been planned since June 2019 that the Eco’s exchange rate will be flexible, a minority of countries prefer a fixed exchange rate.
Countries will also be required to deposit all their foreign currency reserves at the BCEAO, but some states, once again, balk at the idea. For France to provide a guarantee, these reserves must be pooled.
The biggest obstacle will be the transition from the UEMOA’s Eco to a single currency across the 15 ECOWAS states. This is because seven ECOWAS members are not part of the current CFA franc zone.
As for France, a source close to the negotiations has indicated that the country is willing to keep a guarantee in effect for the Eco currency’s extension to the ECOWAS, provided that Nigeria is excluded.
From a financial market perspective, Nigeria’s inclusion seems to be off the table in the medium term, as the behemoth of a country, with a population of close to 200 million, would destabilise the Eco zone due to its outsize influence and general lack of intra-African cooperation.
Ghana, with a better record of managing its public finances, would be desirable as a member, although the country will think twice before accepting to put its foreign currency reserves in the common pot.
READ: “Ghana joins push for West African currency”
Moreover, what about the CFA franc zone in Central Africa, where the six states of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) have a separate agreement with France?
“The CEMAC will go through the same gradual process,” the source confirms. “Central Africa has an advantage over West Africa because it doesn’t need to worry about absorbing anything equivalent to ECOWAS or one of its neighbours such as the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, Central Africa is disadvantaged in that its members have a hard time pooling their foreign currency reserves. The same reform will be adopted, but, at the very minimum, its name will be changed.”
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.
