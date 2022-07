The figures are edifying: 123,000 tonnes, or 4,500 containers, 365,900 logs or 182,900 trees. This is the quantity of rosewood, also known as vène wood or kosso, which was illegally transported from Mali to be processed in Chinese factories between May 2020 and January 2022, according to the International Environment Agency (EIA). This is in violation of a law that has been in force for two years prohibiting its harvesting and exportation and despite its 2017 inclusion on the list of threatened species of the Convention on International Trade in Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).