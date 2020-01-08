South African rand left exposed by US strike in Iran

Nigerian banks want a slice of the lucrative digital pie
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 8 January 2020 08:58
The South African rand was among the financial market casualties of the US strike which killed Iran’s leading military commander General Qassem Suleimani in Baghdad on January 3.
The operation raises the prospect of heightened tensions or major conflict in the Middle East and increases the risks that Iran will seek to achieve nuclear weapons capability.
Greater economic uncertainty as a result of the US strike “certainly bodes ill for heightened currency risks in emerging markets, perhaps especially in Africa,” says Harry Broadman, chair of the emerging markets Practice at Berkeley Research Group LLC in Washington.
“There’s little question that a rise in world oil prices will dim the economic prospects of oil importing countries like South Africa,” Broadman says. “The rand could well be undermined.”
Iran alone lacks the capacity to seriously disrupt world oil markets, or supply to South Africa.
In May 2019, the main suppliers of South Africa’s oil imports were Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Angola.
Charles Robertson, global chief economist at Renaissance Capital in London, says he’s “finding it quite hard to get with the mood” of the pessimistic market reaction to the assassination.
But the reduced role of Iran in global oil markets may be overlooked if there is a generalised retreat from risk assets. According to research from Kgotso Morema and Lumengo Bonga-Bonga at the University of Johannesburg in 2018, there is significant transmission of volatility in both the short and long term from oil prices to the South African stock market.
Any pressure from Iran to impede exports through the Strait of Hormuz would push the Ramaphosa administration towards seeking alternative oil exporters, says Indigo Ellis, head of Africa at Verisk Maplecroft in London.
Bottom Line: Unless Middle East tensions serve as a weak-up call for a South African energy policy rethink, the country’s financial assets are likely to face more collateral damage.
