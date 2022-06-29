The more the merrier

US African Lion military exercise expands to Ghana, Senegal, and Israel

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 09:36

U.S. Army Unveil Their Pictures Of The Year 2021
Soldiers observe fired artillery rounds in an M109A6 Paladin howitzer at the Tan Tan Training Area, Morocco, June 13, 2021, during African Lion, U.S. Africa Command's largest joint, annual exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom)

The US military this week wraps up its flagship annual military cooperation drill in Africa whose 2022 iteration was marked by its expansion beyond North Africa and the inclusion of Israel as an observer.

Now in its 18th year, the African Lion exercise for the first time added operations inside Ghana and Senegal on top of its usual presence in Morocco and Tunisia. The enlargement comes as the two West African countries are under threat from militants in the Sahel and pirates in the Gulf of Guinea.

Major General Andrew Rohling, the commander of US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, described the combined land, air and sea exercise, the largest in Africa Command’s history, as a “strategic commitment to African regional stability by the United States and our partners” in a 28 June video briefing from Morocco.

