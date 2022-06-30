South Africa: Tour operators sound the alert as bureaucracy chokes recovery

Hundreds of tour operators are unable to work legally due to the failure of the licensing authority, the National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR), to function, the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA) said in a briefing last week.

South Africa’s tourism sector, which generates 10% of GDP, was hard hit by Covid-19. The sector is operating at 30% to 40% capacity in comparison with 2019, the country’s Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG) said in March. The tourism sector lost 470,000 jobs in the pandemic with only 37% of employees receiving 100% of their salaries this February, the PMG said.