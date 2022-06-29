elections 2022

Kenya: Raila Odinga – ‘I haven’t mellowed, I’m still the same person’

By Patrick Smith
Posted on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 12:36

Once rivals, now allies, President Uhuru Kenyatta (1st left) and presidential hopeful Raila Odinga (2nd left) on the podium together
Once rivals, now allies, President Uhuru Kenyatta (2nd left) and presidential hopeful Raila Odinga (3rd left) on the podium together. Tony Karumba / AFP

The presidential candidate and former prime minister Raila Odinga speaks with The Africa Report about Kenya’s past, present and future, ahead of the country’s general elections to be held on 9 August.

Raila Odinga is down with the people. At least, that is the claim that has propelled his political career. A frontrunner in Kenya’s presidential elections in August, in which his main contender is deputy president William Ruto (interviewed by The Africa Report here), Raila has nurtured his standing as the dissident-in-chief over five decades in politics.

Styling himself as the contender with the common touch, he has prided himself on his connections to the grassroots.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

influential circle

Tanzania: Who are the CCM business loyalists working with President Hassan?

More than a year after taking office following the sudden death of her predecessor, John Magufuli, President Samia Suluhu Hassan is in firm control ... of the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party. In April 2021, ruling party delegates convened in Dodoma and elected Hassan as the CCM's sixth chairperson. President Hassan, who had previously served in various other capacities in the CCM, quickly started to reinstate cadres who Magufuli had sidelined. Who are the CCM business loyalists working closely with Hassan?