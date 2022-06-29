Kenya: Raila Odinga – ‘I haven’t mellowed, I’m still the same person’

Raila Odinga is down with the people. At least, that is the claim that has propelled his political career. A frontrunner in Kenya’s presidential elections in August, in which his main contender is deputy president William Ruto (interviewed by The Africa Report here), Raila has nurtured his standing as the dissident-in-chief over five decades in politics.

Styling himself as the contender with the common touch, he has prided himself on his connections to the grassroots.