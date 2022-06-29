Sudan chooses the UN over the AU for help in dispute with Ethiopia

Tanzania: Who are the CCM business loyalists working with President Hassan?
More than a year after taking office following the sudden death of her predecessor, John Magufuli, President Samia Suluhu Hassan is in firm control ... of the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party. In April 2021, ruling party delegates convened in Dodoma and elected Hassan as the CCM's sixth chairperson. President Hassan, who had previously served in various other capacities in the CCM, quickly started to reinstate cadres who Magufuli had sidelined. Who are the CCM business loyalists working closely with Hassan?