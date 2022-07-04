hot potato

Kenya 2022: Odinga and Ruto fight over the future of Mau Forest

By Jeff Otieno
Posted on Monday, 4 July 2022 21:37

An administration policeman stands near grazing cattle at the edge of the forest near Kapkembu, the outskirts of the Mau Forest complex in the Kenyan Rift Valley, November 18, 2009. Kenya's coalition government says it is vital to relocate some 20,000 families from the Mau forest, the country's biggest closed-canopy forest and a vital water catchment area. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Though environmental issues have rarely featured in the campaign, questions about the management of the Mau Forest have cropped up on the campaign trail for Kenya's 9 August presidential race. Leading presidential contenders William Ruto and Raila Odinga differing sharply on the issue. Who will the voters trust to protect East Africa’s largest indigenous forest?

In early May at a campaign rally in Narok County, Azimio coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga revisited the unresolved Mau Forest conservation issue, which his rivals in the  Kenya Kwanza alliance  camp would have wished remained under the carpet.

Raila reminisced how he lost the support of the Kalenjin community in the run-up to 2013 general election due to his firm stand against the destruction of the 455,000ha forest. The Mau Forest is in the Rift Valley, home to a large pool of voters and site of much of the violence following the contested 2008 presidential election.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics