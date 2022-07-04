Kenya 2022: Odinga and Ruto fight over the future of Mau Forest

In early May at a campaign rally in Narok County, Azimio coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga revisited the unresolved Mau Forest conservation issue, which his rivals in the Kenya Kwanza alliance camp would have wished remained under the carpet.

Raila reminisced how he lost the support of the Kalenjin community in the run-up to 2013 general election due to his firm stand against the destruction of the 455,000ha forest. The Mau Forest is in the Rift Valley, home to a large pool of voters and site of much of the violence following the contested 2008 presidential election.