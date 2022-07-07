Behind bars

Guinea: What prison life is like for former president Condé’s ex-ministers

By Diawo Barry, Marième Soumaré
Posted on Thursday, 7 July 2022 10:48

Ibrahima Kassory Fofana, in Conakry, April 2015. ©Youri Lenquette for Jeune Afrique.

Incarcerated since 6 April, Ibrahima Kassory Fofana, Mohamed Diané and Oyé Guilavogui are being held in Conakry prison. We bring you more on the conditions. 

Prosecuted for alleged misappropriation and corruption, three of Alpha Condé’s ex-ministers have been in prison since 6 April 2022. One of their co-defendants, former hydrocarbons minister Zakaria Koulibaly, was released on 20 April, after posting bail of 3bn Guinean francs ($345,460).

According to our research, former prime minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana as well as former government members Mohamed Diané (defence) and Oyé Guilavogui (environment) share the same cell in the central prison of Coronthie, located in the town of Kaloum.

