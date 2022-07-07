Guinea: What prison life is like for former president Condé’s ex-ministers

Terrorists bomb Nigeria’s most fortified prison and free rebels and criminals outside Abuja
Nigeria’s rising insecurity reached new heights on Tuesday night 5 June as terrorists bombed Kuje prison, the nation’s most fortified correctional ... centre. The country's most notorious terrorist suspects are being detained there. No fewer than 600 inmates were freed in the process, although authorities say about 300 escapees have now been captured. Nigeria’s defence minister Bashir Magashi says all 64 inmates that have links to the Boko Haram Islamist rebel group are still on the loose.