When Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, oil prices went through the roof. The price of Brent crude has remained at an average of $108 per barrel since early March.

READ MORE Nigeria: Seplat seeks to raise gas production to match surging demand

For many, it presented the opportunity for oil-based economies like Nigeria to recover from the huge losses incurred at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic where oil prices hit a 17-year low of $23 per barrel.