Rather than racing for fast profits, Aboyeji describes himself as an ‘entrepreneur in the public interest’. Co-founder of New York-based $1.5b job placement company Andela, and former managing director of unicorn payments company Flutterwave, Aboyeji was named one of the top 100 most influential Africans by the New African magazine in 2019.

Dangote, Otedola, Aboyeji?

Compared to Nigeria’s traditional business tycoons, Aboyeji is a relatively young 31 years old.