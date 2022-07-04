Libya: Gaddafi regime’s last loyalists are negotiating their release from prison

Separated from the other – often mistreated – inmates, the 73-year-old ex-dignitary can move freely between several barracks, according to the young guard interviewed after his shift several dozen kilometres away. Senoussi even has the privilege of sharing the meals served to the head guards of the RADA Special Deterrence Forces, the powerful Salafist militia – headed by Abdel Raouf Kara – that controls the Mitiga area.