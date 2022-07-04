Separated from the other – often mistreated – inmates, the 73-year-old ex-dignitary can move freely between several barracks, according to the young guard interviewed after his shift several dozen kilometres away. Senoussi even has the privilege of sharing the meals served to the head guards of the RADA Special Deterrence Forces, the powerful Salafist militia – headed by Abdel Raouf Kara – that controls the Mitiga area.
Libya: Gaddafi regime’s last loyalists are negotiating their release from prison
Armed and hooded men block the road leading to the largest prison in western Libya, next to Mitiga airport on the outskirts of Tripoli. Behind its high white walls, an entire block is reserved for its most famous prisoner, Abdallah Senoussi. “He is treated like a VIP and regularly examined by his private doctors,” a prison guard says.