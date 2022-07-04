Cost of freedom

Libya: Gaddafi regime’s last loyalists are negotiating their release from prison

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Monday, 4 July 2022 16:29

Abdallah Senoussi, Gaddafi's former military intelligence chief, during his trial on 20 April 2015 in Tripoli © Hazem Turkia/Anadolu Agency via AFP

Armed and hooded men block the road leading to the largest prison in western Libya, next to Mitiga airport on the outskirts of Tripoli. Behind its high white walls, an entire block is reserved for its most famous prisoner, Abdallah Senoussi. “He is treated like a VIP and regularly examined by his private doctors,” a prison guard says.

Separated from the other – often mistreated – inmates, the 73-year-old ex-dignitary can move freely between several barracks, according to the young guard interviewed after his shift several dozen kilometres away. Senoussi even has the privilege of sharing the meals served to the head guards of the RADA Special Deterrence Forces, the powerful Salafist militia – headed by Abdel Raouf Kara – that controls the Mitiga area.

