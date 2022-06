The latest figures from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) show that annual consumer price inflation (CPI) increased to 6.5% in May from 5.9% in April. That is the highest recording since January 2017 and the first time in five years the reading has breached the central bank’s 3-6% inflation target band.

Stats SA will release the June CPI figures on 20 July, a day before the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB’s) MPC is scheduled to meet to announce its next interest rates decision.