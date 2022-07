And they hugged each other, as though nothing had happened. Elegant dark suit for one, sky blue checkered suit for the other, they embraced, as if to indicate the last two years were nothing more than a bad dream. During their first official reunion, on Tuesday 28 June, Félix Tshisekedi and Vital Kamerhe spoke for nearly three hours at Kinshasa’s Cité de l’Union Africaine. A sequence both expected and surprising, which signifies the great return to politics of the former chief of staff, acquitted on 23 June.

‘Winning the war’