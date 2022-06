The Africa Report: Has the AfCFTA changed the way you do business since its launch?

George Conde: It has been a game changer for us in the sense that we went from being mainly focused on local development to seek strategic international partnerships that can help us access new competencies, innovation and lift our market development. We are also looking at expanding into mainland Africa.

What will it take for the AfCFTA to have an impact on your business?