This is part 5 of a 5-part series

In northern Nigeria, Buharinomics has had limited success. Despite substantial investment in agriculture and infrastructure, escalating food and fuel prices and ongoing insecurity continues to plague Buhari’s political stronghold and have put a dent in his reputation there. Meanwhile, citizens continue to suffer from unemployment, poverty and reduced agricultural output. Although the cost of living continues to rise, so has discontent around Buhari’s leadership.