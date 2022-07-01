Exclusive: Nigeria’s Tetracore Plans Foreign IPO for Gas Expansion

South Africa: ‘I didn’t want to be like anyone else’ says hip-hop star Blxckie
It’s just after midnight and the crowd that's reached capacity at Soweto's Zone 6 Venue for the Johannesburg leg of Nasty C's Ivyson Army Tour ... clearly can't get enough him. Standing behind him on stage is newcomer Blxckie, whose meteoric rise onto the scene over the past year is unprecedented. Unphased and undaunted by the presence of his more illustrious peer, Blxckie moves to the front of the stage and commands the space as he raps his verse to the pair's anthem 2021 hit 'Ye x4'.