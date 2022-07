After weeks of delay attributed to ‘fine-tuning matters’, Ruto finally took the podium to launch his ‘hustler manifesto’.

Addressing guests at the Kasarani Sports Centre gymnasium, Ruto termed the event as the beginning of a journey towards a better and prosperous Kenya.

“This is [the] momentous occasion we had been waiting for and as we head to the 9 August general election we want to assure Kenyans that we are ready to serve them,” he said amid cheers from supporters who had donned the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party colours (yellow, green and black).