We are hiring: An experienced sub-editor wanted!

We’re looking for a detail-oriented wordsmith who can edit copy quickly and cleanly, factcheck thoroughly and ensure consistency of editorial voice.
About us
The Africa Report produces news and analysis on politics, business and culture in Africa for its website, podcast, quarterly magazine and events.
About the job
You do not need to be an Africa specialist for this post. What you need is a keen eye, critical thinking and a deep interest in words, what they mean and how they are used.
We are seeking candidates with at least five years of editing experience.
African candidates and candidates based in Africa are especially encouraged. This is a remote-work position.
Responsibilities
- Subbing and proofing articles to a consistently high standard and in respect of The Africa Report’s house style and voice, and ensure it is used consistently in-house and by freelancers.
- Factcheck meticulously to ensure accuracy across all published content and clarify where needed.
- Ensure all articles published follow SEO best practice.
- Uploading content to the content management system and social-media channels.
- Work closely with the editorial team to sub and proofread copy — across website articles and newsletters — to a consistently high standard.
- Check data and ensure all charts and graphics conform to The Africa Report style.
- Source — and where necessary, create — compelling imagery for articles.
- Work with the marketing and membership teams to approve all marketing and member communications, ensuring that they fit The Africa Report style.
- Sub commercial projects such as Jeune Afrique Media Group’s reports and briefings.
What we offer
- Salary of 35-40k euros (dependent on experience)
- 25 days of annual leave
- The chance to have an impact across many areas of the business and to build a large team over time
Please send a CV, covering letter and at least two examples of work that you have edited to jobs@theafricareport.com by 10 August 2022.
