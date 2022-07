Several people were shot, including a 15-year-old boy, and many more were injured after the pro-democracy protests appeared to get out of hand, said the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors. Some medics reported “several attempts to storm hospitals in Khartoum”, as the military apparently fired tear gas into one hospital caring for those injured in the protests.

Security forces fired stun grenades and tear gas in an attempt to stop the thousands of protesters from reaching the presidential palace.

Protests in several cities, including Atbara and Wad Madani, eventually spread to the capital on Thursday.

In Omdurman, the Sudanese government attempted to stop protesters from crossing the Nile into Khartoum.

Was sent this video by a friend with a drone in central Khartoum – big big numbers out for today’s protest against #Sudancoup pic.twitter.com/dr0cnTVz6I — James Copnall (@JamesCopnall) June 30, 2022

Blackout

The government had declared a state of emergency after the October 2021 coup that had since been lifted, however, from 8am on Thursday, the government cut off internet and communications services to prevent activists from organising.

30 June marked the anniversary of the 1989 coup that ended Sudan’s last elected civilian government. Protesters hope a united front from the civilian opposition will signal to dissidents in the military and potentially inspire mutinies.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

READ MORE Sudan: The African Union calls for all arrested leaders to be released

The last time protesters orchestrated a similar move, the uprising that ensued overthrew longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and led to an unstable government where the military has the most power and there is some civilian involvement. There was another coup in October 2021 that removed prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, a civilian, from power

Now, however, people are demanding a return to civilian-led government.

Since the beginning of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s rule, 112 people have died in anti-junta protests. Thursday’s protests had the highest death toll to date.

Resolute opposition

Videos show a jubilant crowd in Khartoum pulling down a large shipping container and dancing on top of it.

Sudan’s generals wanted beef with #Ethiopia but their ppl had other ideas. Some images from todays protest in Khartoum. pic.twitter.com/mWc5WJhSSN — Pulp Faction (@DanielsonKassa1) June 30, 2022

Many grassroots protest groups intend to stage a peaceful sit-in against Thursday’s killings, calling for the removal of General Burhan.

READ MORE US threatens new sanctions in meeting with Sudanese junta

“Even if we die, the military will not rule us,” they chanted. According to Reuters, others chanted: “Burhan, Burhan, back to the barracks and hand over your companies” – referring to the military’s opaque economic dealings.