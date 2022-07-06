British buyers seek Zimbabwean coal to plug energy supply gaps

Nigeria’s Iyinoluwa Aboyeji talks about the future of African start-ups
Harassed by the police, criticised by the government but revered by the youth, Nigeria's successful young 'techtrepreneurs' have captured the ... national spotlight in recent years. In a wide-ranging conversation with The Africa Report just before hopping on a plane, one of the most popular, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, revealed why he doesn't recognize the 'tech bro' label that's often ascribed to him and shared in detail his hopes for Africa's future.