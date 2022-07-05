‘The kind of things the AfCFTA is trying to do, it’s really up to us’, says Cassava Technologies’ Pemhiwa

The Africa Report: On the AfCFTA, you’re operating in over a dozen countries on the continent. You, more than anyone, understand the importance of interconnections between different countries, different jurisdictions, different legal systems, different financial systems. The need for a continental architecture that makes business seamless, I guess is obvious from your standpoint. Have you already seen impacts from the AfCFTA? Where could it move faster? And where does it intersect with your business in particular?