blasphemers charter

The United States is under pressure to reclassify Nigeria as a country that violates religious freedom due to recent cases of blasphemy killings which the government has failed to tackle. And with the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), now on the verge of presenting a joint Muslim Presidential ticket for next year’s election in the deeply divided country, Christian conservatives have joined the push for Nigeria to be reinstated on the list. How will this affect the outcome of the country’s election?