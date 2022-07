Ken Ofori-Atta, finance minister of Ghana, is contemplating this vibrant hub of commerce. When it is gently put to him that, at independence in 1957, Ghana’s economic prospects were considered brighter than South Korea’s, he shakes his head: “What a waste.” But, he argues, Ghana can, and must, catch up.

These ideas are driving the current administration in Accra – a vision of “Ghana beyond aid” set out by President Nana Akufo-Addo.