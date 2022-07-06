up and away

South Africa’s Lift Airlines will take off given bankruptcy of rivals says CEO Ayache

By Audrey Simango
Posted on Wednesday, 6 July 2022 13:09

Lift Airlines, South Africa (rights reserved, Photo: John Finch Travel)

Lift Airlines, South Africa’s youngest airline, had wagered its future on steady organic growth in the shadows of Comair, the largest private airline in South Africa, and operator of Kulula.com and the BA franchise. Then Covid-19 threw the industry into turmoil. Jonathan Ayache, CEO and co-founder of Lift Airlines speaks to The Africa Report about how it is trying to seize the moment.

However, the dramatic fall into bankruptcy of Comair in June has suddenly presented Lift Airlines with a chance for greater success. Comair filed for liquidation the same month citing its failure to raise rescue funds, thus joining Mango Airlines, which bit the dust in July 2021, and former giant South Africa Airways that is hanging on for dear life with just 8 planes.

