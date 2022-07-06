rock/hard place

Guinea: Rio Tinto & WCS at an impasse over the Simandou project

By Maher Hajbi
Posted on Wednesday, 6 July 2022 12:12

Simandou, Guinea. © DR.

The exploitation of the world's largest iron ore deposit, which was relaunched in March, is now at a standstill. Why? Rio Tinto and the Winning Consortium have failed to comply with the ultimatum given by Mamadi Doumbouya, head of Guinea’s transitional government.

In mid-June, Mamadi Doumbouya, who became transitional president following a military coup in Guinea, imposed a 14-day deadline on Rio Tinto and the Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS) to create a joint venture to exploit the Simandou iron ore deposit. Three weeks later, nothing has been done and tensions have risen.

