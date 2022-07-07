statistical significance

Has Museveni’s Uganda reached middle income status?

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Thursday, 7 July 2022 09:42

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni arrives at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, UK 20 January 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

On 7 June, during the state of the nation address, Museveni announced that Uganda has achieved middle income status, with GDP per capita at $1046 at the end of the 2021/22 financial year – exceeding the World Bank threshold by just one dollar.

In 2016, Ramadan Ggoobi, permanent secretary minister of finance – the most high-ranking technocrat in the ministry – presented a paper to senior government officials, arguing that for Uganda to meet middle income status, the country’s GDP growth rate would need to double.

“GDP must grow at a rate not less than 10% in the next four years. Secondly, we must find ways to reduce the fertility rate of Ugandans,” he said.

Between 2016 and 2019, Uganda’s GDP growth averaged 6% and then slumped to 2.9% in 2020 due to the pandemic. The World Bank projects that the country will return to pre-pandemic growth rate in 2024.

