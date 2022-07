“Let me be very clear, the UK would like to transfer some of its Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to Africa through the African Development Bank (AfDB),” Vicky Ford, UK minister for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, said at the 2022 Annual Meetings of the AfDB Group in Accra in May.

The UK government reiterated that statement on 27 June, and many other developed countries have also expressed their willingness to transfer SDRs to African countries. Recently, Akinwumi Adesina, president of the AfDB, said he was “in talks with Canada and France” on this subject. However, despite all these announcements, nothing has yet materialised.