scale up

South Africa’s digital Discovery Bank celebrates 1 million accounts

By Audrey Simango
Posted on Thursday, 7 July 2022 14:59

A man walks past the Discovery headquarters in Sandton, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Discovery Bank, one of South Africa’s digital banking leaders, was launched in July 2019 - just months before the pandemic hit. This June, the branchless bank announced it has reached a new milestone of one million registered accounts as well as ZAR11bn ($666m) in deposits and credit advances worth ZAR4.5bn ($272m).

“The bank has scaled quickly and built a uniquely powerful digital banking and technology capability,” says Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank’s CEO.

Kallner added that the bank will be the “de facto operating system” for Discovery Group, which controls the insurance company Discovery Health and serves 3.3 million people (40% of South Africa’s medical market).

Ripe for disruption

“Surely, if Discovery, a mere insurer, bags one million customers and $600m deposits so quickly, it means the ‘Big five banks’ [Absa, FNB, Standard Bank, Nedbank, Bidvest] are complacent,” says Carter Mavhiza an independent public accountant in Johannesburg.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business