Nigeria: Kidneys sell for $10,000 as organ trafficking booms

By Akin Irede
Posted on Thursday, 7 July 2022 11:17

Health worker Victoria Fenuga stands in front of a sample storage refrigerator at a community hospital in Ogun state, Nigeria, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
With unsafe skin bleaching and high rates of diabetes, hypertension and renal failure contributing to kidney disease among some 20 million Nigerians — one per cent of whom need urgent transplants — the country's black market for kidneys, in particular, is booming.

Human beings only need one of their two to survive, making the bean-shaped body parts the most trafficked organs in the world. Nigeria has made unwanted international headlines as former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and his wife stand trial in London for alleged trafficking and illegal organ harvesting. The couple is accused of flying a teenage boy from Nigeria to donate a kidney to their daughter. Similar tales of desperation are common across the country.

