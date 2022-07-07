Mauritius: A look at three individuals changing the country for the better

Renganaden Padayachy

Helping Mauritius bounce back

Finance minister Renganaden Padayachy is a member of Mauritius’s economic policymaking elite. He worked at the central bank, the Financial Services Commission and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry before his current appointment in November 2019.

Under his leadership, public debt and the fiscal deficit have risen, while the value of the local currency dropped, due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic. He also oversaw an increase in the welfare budget to R100bn ($2.3bn) following the start of the coronavirus pandemic.