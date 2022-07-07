bounce back

Mauritius: A look at three individuals changing the country for the better

By Kervin Victor
Posted on Thursday, 7 July 2022 12:05

Mauritius Minister of Finance Renganaden Padayachy arrives for an EU Africa summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP)

Highly educated Mauritius has put its foot to the metal to deal with the current challenges. Here are three leading lights in the service of the island state.

Renganaden Padayachy

Helping Mauritius bounce back

Finance minister Renganaden Padayachy is a member of Mauritius’s economic policymaking elite. He worked at the central bank, the Financial Services Commission and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry before his current appointment in November 2019.

Under his leadership, public debt and the fiscal deficit have risen, while the value of the local currency dropped, due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic. He also oversaw an increase in the welfare budget to R100bn ($2.3bn) following the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

