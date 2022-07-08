investing in Africa

‘Mauritius needs to find new sectors,’ – AfrAsia Bank’s Malachy McAllister

By Kervin Victor
Posted on Friday, 8 July 2022 11:33

Malachy McAllister from Twitter

AfrAsia Bank's CEO Malachy McAllister speaks to The Africa Report about the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Mauritian economy, his bank's approach to Africa, and more.

TAR: What has the Covid-19 pandemic taught us about the Mauritian economy?

Malachy McAllister: Mauritius is very dependent on tourism. We see the ability of the economy to recover but also its vulnerability due to high dependency on a single sector. Mauritius will need to find new sectors and new development models. Financial services have been a major contributor to the economy’s strength. I think business services and business process outsourcing can become another source of growth, given a high proportion of young people with accounting and legal qualifications.

How does the Mauritius International Finance Centre (IFC) compare to other IFCs where you have worked?

