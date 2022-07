Despite the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s remonstrances about the bank’s independence, he insists there is a “Chinese wall’’ between the bank and the Mauritius Investment Corporation (MIC) – a $2bn special purpose vehicle designed to help with the pandemic response.

TAR: You took office as governor at the same time as Covid-19 broke out in Mauritius. How did you manage this crisis, and how well do you think Mauritius has handled the pandemic?